Café at DeLight closes its doors

Our dream began Sept. 7, 1990. Two young women, both moms, decided to take a chance on a business partnership known as The Café at DeLight.

We were, and still are, best friends sharing all of life’s experiences, divorces and marriages, illness and injury, births and deaths.

All of our children – Jeremy, Jennifer, Jesse, and Jaime Martel; and Desiree and Adrienne Guica – grew up in and worked at the café, as did many of their friends.

Then our grandchildren began to come along. Recently, the two oldest, Alessia Guica and Sawyer Shepard, worked for us, along with some of their friends.

Over 33 years many, many of our friends and family have been on our staff. Janice DeGrasse was with us from the beginning of time, and Jennifer Shepard for over 16 years.

Ronald Godfrey and Howard Paul have worked to help us out, and keep us moving these past couple of years. “We love you guys.” We couldn’t have done it without your support, and that of all the other dedicated staff, family, and friends.

We are grateful to our community for all of their support. We are sad to be leaving a void at breakfast and lunch times, but it is time for a change. We had hoped that someone would come along that would be The Café at DeLight.

A great big thank you to all who have touched our lives in large or small ways.

Our best wishes to John and Jodi. We had a great run at 145 Main Street.

Sheryl Guica and Sharon Godfrey, owners

Café at DeLight