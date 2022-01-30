LTE: Bruce Schmidt on the passing of Willie Kennedy

Dear Editor,

This past week Okemo lost one of our long-time employees and the Town of Ludlow lost a friend. Willie Kennedy passed away on Monday. He was a famously hard worker and a friend to all. He had an easygoing manner and was quick with a comment or pleasantries.

Willie was known for his fist bumps while loading the Sunburst 6 as well as for his great lobster rolls and ice cream at the Ludlow Cooking Company. Willie had a lasting impact on us all in the winter and at his snack bar in the summer. He began working for Okemo in November 1994 at the Base Quad A and then moved to what was previously the Northstar Quad, and then the Sunburst 6. Soon after that, he and his wife began their ice cream and sandwich shop and then snack bar in Ludlow.

An athlete all of his life, Willie could be found several days a week on the tennis courts at Dorsey Park, and he was always looking to share his love for the sport with anyone who wanted to learn.

I will miss my friend Willie Kennedy. I met him when he and Frankie purchased my In-laws’ house in Proctorsville and his personality and friendliness was evident the first time I met him. The Okemo Team and the town of Ludlow will remember Willie as always being helpful and friendly and always presenting a positive attitude each and every day. In honor of Willie, we should all extend grace to each other and work to bring a positive spirit to all we do.

Sincerely,

Bruce Schmidt

Vice President & General Manager

Okemo Mountain Resort