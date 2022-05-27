LTE: Bill Morse on Republican State Representative candidates for Rockingham

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the Rockingham Republican Town Committee hosted a Candidates Forum at the Rockingham Meeting House, which ran from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Candidates Tyler Austin, Bonnie DePino, and Ryan Coyne participated. All three are running for State Representative here in the Rockingham, Westminster District. Two seats are available.

Tyler Austin wants internet access for all Vermonters so that they can access, among other things, non-corporate news programming. He also spoke against the state government overreach of power in addressing the Covid response. He does not support Article 22/Prop 5, or the procedural mandates such a bill would place on medical professionals.

Bonnie DePino is an educator who wants tax credits for parents who homeschool as well as school choice for parents with students in public education. She is a proponent of gun-rights. DePino does not support late-term abortions and the potential harvesting of human organs, a possibility given the vagueness of Article 22/Prop 5.

Ryan Coyne is a fiscal conservative who considers the teachers’ pension deficit of $4 billion, the high property taxes compared to other states, and keeping Vermont’s small business climate healthy, to be of utmost importance in the November elections. Coyne does not believe we should be altering the language of the state constitution in regards to Prop 5. He also believes that the most common ground between the two parties concerns the environment, but that more research on the negative environmental impact of automotive lithium batteries is needed.

Tuesday, August 9 is the Republican primary. The Town Committee plans to continue hosting candidate forums on the last Saturday of the month until the general elections on Tuesday, November 8. Forums will be held at the Rockingham Meeting House from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information, please contact Bill Morse at williammorse42@gmail.com or call at 802-591-1793.

Sincerely,

Bill Morse

Rockingham, Vt.