LTE: Anna Bowler on Michelle Bos-Lun

Dear Editor,

I am writing to urge you to vote in the Vermont primaries. There is currently so much political angst in our country. It feels cheap to just say “vote,” but it is a concrete action step with clear results. Specifically, I am urging you to vote for Michelle Bos-Lun for Windham-3 Representative, representing Westminster, Rockingham, and Brookline. I have known Michelle since 2004 when I traveled to India as a participant in the first Compass school global connections program that she led to India when I was a teen. We volunteered with Tibetan refugees, and visited multiple places to develop an understanding of the diversity in our world.

Then and now, I trust her implicitly to work for equity and justice, and never back down. While I am thankful to say this is not rare in our community, it is a blessing that she is willing to step up and do the public this service. I am inspired by her constantly and urge you to catch the spark as well. Our primary is Aug. 9 and I know some of you have already cast your vote. Thank you! You all give me so much hope.

Sincerely,

Anna Bowler

Brattleboro