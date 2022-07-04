LTE: A letter of sympathy from Herb Van Guilder

Dear Editor,

An open letter of sympathy to the Devereux Family.

It goes without saying, we will all miss Mr. Don Devereux. He was a great asset to our community of Ludlow over the years.

It was my pleasure to have served with Mr. Devereux on the selectboard for several years, as well as the school board and other community projects.

Mr. Devereux was a brother Mason for 62 years. Thank you, Don. We will certainly miss you. Our country loses another veteran.

Sincerely,

Herbert B. Van Guilder

Ludlow, Vt.