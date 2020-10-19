Dear Editor,

Fellow residents of Bennington and the surrounding area: Calls and emails have been coming into the Vermont Veterans’ Home requesting information on the 2020 Wreaths Across America activities at the home. As we all know, Covid-19 has temporarily changed the way we work, teach, and gather together–at least for now.

On Dec. 19, we will continue to Remember, Honor and Teach by participating in the coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 additional locations.

Like everything else in our lives, our Wreaths Across America event will be adjusted accordingly. We will be unable to accommodate the almost 500 strong who have attended this event the past few years at our home. Your expression of support and attendance has been humbling, to say the least.

The wreath laying this year will be organized by Amy Maroney and her amazing team of parents and teachers. These are the same students who prepare the wreaths with bows and complete them for the honor of remembering our heroes.

We will display the event on FaceTime live and hope to coordinate with CAT TV for live and taped viewing.

The ceremony itself will be similar to past years. Members of Rolling Thunder Department 1 Vermont will conduct the observance and manage the order of events as follows: CEO Melissa Jackson, chaplain, Amy Maroney from Friends of the Vermont Veterans’ Home, posting of the colors, presenting of service wreaths, and wreath-laying by the students.

Please join us virtually to Remember, Honor, and Teach. If you do not pass on these traditions, who will?

Sincerely,

Al Faxon

Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)

Vermont Veterans’ Home