Dear Editor,

There has been some confusion around the upcoming General Election Nov. 3, 2020 and I would like to provide clarification as to the voting process for Cavendish and Proctorsville voters.

The Secretary of State’s Office is automatically mailing ballots to all residents who were registered voters as of Sept. 1, 2020. Mailing of ballots will take place beginning Sept. 21, 2020 with all ballots delivered by Oct. 5. These ballots will be mailed to the address on record in the election management system unless you requested a different mailing address. Anyone who registered to vote after Sept. 1 will automatically be mailed a ballot by the town clerk.

The Secretary of State’s office will be posting a daily listing beginning Sept. 21 as to which towns have been mailed ballots. You can access their website at sos.vermont.gov. You can also track the status of your ballot here by registering on My Voter Page.

Your ballot can be returned by mail, delivered to the Town Office during office hours, or brought to the polls on Election Day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone can return your ballot for you.

If you prefer to vote in person Nov. 3, you will be able to even if you do not bring the ballot that was mailed to you. You will be required to sign an “Affidavit of No Ballot Cast” so that you can receive a new ballot. Both the state of Vermont and the town of Cavendish have measures in place to prevent any person from voting more than once.

If you are not currently registered to vote, you can do so at the town clerk’s office, by mail, or online at the Secretary of State’s website, sos.vermont.gov. We have same day registration in the state of Vermont so you can register to vote and vote on Election Day at the polling location.

If you have any questions or concerns about voting Nov. 3, 2020, please call the town clerk’s office at 802-226-7292. This year, it is not “voting as we know it” and all of us here at the office are happy to answer your questions and assist you in making sure your vote is counted!

Sincerely,

Diane McNamara

Cavendish Town Clerk