Thank you to Rockingham voters

Dear Editor,

I want to express my deepest appreciation to everyone who participated in Rockingham’s Town Selectboard elections. It’s been such a rough year on all of us. Pandemic fears and restrictions made voting in our town elections especially challenging – not to mention the brutal weather!

Nonetheless, the total vote wasn’t a great deal lower than last year. I know all five of us on the board this coming year will strive together to do our best to create the brightest possible future for Rockingham. Thank you again to everyone. To all those who gave their vote to me, thank you so much for your support.

Sincerely,

Bonnie North,

Rockingham Selectboard