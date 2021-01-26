Thank you from the Springfield Town Democrats

Dear Editor,

Wow! Springfield does it again.

The Springfield Democratic Committee is so proud of the generosity displayed by the Springfield community. As a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, the Springfield Democrats held a food drive Jan. 18 at Shaw’s in the plaza to benefit the Springfield Family Center. Our generous community donated 35 boxes of food and $500 to the Springfield Family Center. Good job, Springfielders.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to you all. We thank the management and the staff at Shaw’s for not only allowing us to do the food drive, but for the kindness of all the employees with whom we interacted. We thank every single person who donated money or items of food. It felt good to be part of something so positive on this community action day.

With gratitude,

Char Osterlund

Chair, Springfield Town Democrats