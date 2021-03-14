Springfield Supported Housing Program thanks area voters

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Springfield Supported Housing Program staff and board, we thank voters of Springfield and Rockingham for generously approving town funds to support our operations for 2021. Your dedication allows SSHP to continue providing exceptional case management for clients we serve in the community who are experiencing homelessness, or potential homelessness.

Your investment and collaboration not only increases housing stability, but improves the physical and social/emotional health of our clients and their children.

Please visit us at our website, www.sshpvt.org, or on Facebook.

Thank you,

Lee Trapeni, executive director

Tricia Pardee, president

Carla Kamel, vice president

Don Barcome, treasurer

Lindsay DeCell, secretary

Springfield Supported Housing Program