Sean Whalen withdraws from Cavendish-Weathersfield race

Dear Editor,

It has become clear to me that I can’t be elected to serve as representative for our district of Cavendish and Weathersfield. I wish I could take my name off the ballot, but I want to urge folks not to vote for me.

This election means a lot to us, doesn’t it? We want every vote to count – and a vote for me would only take away from someone who is worthy to serve.

I have been lifted up by the support of my extended family and friends. Thank you!

Praying for our candidates and for the best.

Sincerely,

Sean Whalen

Weathersfield, Vt.

