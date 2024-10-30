Political LTE: Stu Lindberg says “milk cows, not taxpayers”

Dear Editor,

I am a delivery driver and a service technician for a home heating company. The only candidates on the ballot that will not destroy the home heat industry, which my coworkers and I rely upon to support our families in Vermont, are Republicans.

The only candidates on the ballot that will not increase our home heating fuel taxes by an additional $3.20 per gallon are Republicans.

The only candidates on the ballot that will not raise education property taxes by double digit percentages next year are Republicans.

The only candidates on the ballot that will place student needs over that of administrators and Montpelier bureaucrats are Republicans.

Let’s be frank. Which candidates will genuinely seek solutions to address the opioid epidemic, the tragedy of homelessness in Vermont, the spiraling crime rate, and the unaffordable cost of living? Which candidates will preserve Vermont’s natural environment, instead of shilling for the corporate lobbyists in the alternative energy industry? It will definitely not be the Democrats and Progressives who have held power in the state for decades. The rampant inequality of living standards serves their interests. So, why would they ever change the current state of affairs?

Like my fellow working Vermonters, I want to be able to live in my beloved state. This is why I will be voting for every Vermont Republican on the ballot. Vermont Republicans will help Gov. Phil Scott slam the brakes on the supermajority’s extremist agenda. A list of Windsor County Republicans running for office can be found at www.windsorcountygop.org.

Your vote counts. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, and don’t wait until it’s too late. Cast your vote today for the Nov. 5 election.

Sincerely,

Stu Lindberg

Cavendish, Vt.

Paid for by the Windsor County Republican Party