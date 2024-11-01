Political LTE: Paul Obuchowski in support of Casey Cota

Dear Windham-3 voters,

All registered voters of Windham-3 – that includes Rockingham, Westminster, and Brookline – please vote on Nov. 5. This will be the most important election of your lifetime for both the United States of America, and the State of Vermont.

As you vote, please vote for Casey Cota, an Independent for state representative in Windham-3. Casey is a lifelong Vermonter and a very successful business owner. He will work hard to make Vermont affordable for all Vermonters, and will create opportunities for all ages to stay, live, and succeed in Vermont.

Casey will be our voice in Montpelier as an Independent, and will answer to you, the voter, and not to a party. Again, please vote on Nov. 5, and please vote for Casey Cota.

Sincerely,

Paul Obuchowski

Bellows Falls, Vt.

