LTE: With a grateful heart

Dear Editor,

At this time of Thanksgiving, the staff of My Community Nurse Project along with the members of its Board wish to express thanks and gratitude to the residents of the mountain town communities for your ongoing support. MCNP will begin its third year, February 2022, of community nursing and advocacy for residents of Londonderry, South Londonderry, Weston, Andover, Peru, and Landgrove, with a 2021 total of more than 900 home visits, 16 calls for assistance or transport from the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, and more than 40 in-home assists with patient/M.D. telemedical visits.

During this year of the pandemic, Regina Downer R.N., M.S., linked with the Weston Playhouse Theater Company and Springfield Hospital to provide Covid vaccinations for residents of our area. We vaccinated more than 200 residents at the Walker Farm in Weston, and we provided in-home vaccinations for 39 people who were unable to access site vaccinations due to their medical conditions. With proper facemask protection and social distancing, Regina maintained contact with all of the clients, ensuring their wellness and safety. A team of dedicated volunteers delivered hot lunches to the clients twice weekly and students from Flood Brook School created picture greetings for all, letting them know that they were not forgotten despite the quarantine. Most of these colorful drawings were proudly displayed in the clients’ windows.

MCNP is expanding and our newly hired nurse, Kathy Shuster, R.N., BSN, will provide home visits along with Regina, in a shared spirit of care and advocacy for our friends and neighbors in the mountain towns. Welcome, Kathy!

With a very grateful heart, let me say “Thank you!” to all who have so generously supported this mission. You are and continue to be “caring partners” along with the nurses. As you know, there is never a charge to the client for nurse visits. We are supported solely by donation and grants, MCNP, P.O. Box 57, Weston VT 05161.

Sincerely,

My Community Nurse Project

Weston, Vt.