LTE Weston VFD thanks Robert Csanadi

Dear Editor,

It is with heartfelt gratitude that the Weston Volunteer Fire Department would like to recognize Mr. Robert A. Csanadi for his profoundly generous donation to our organization. This timely gift will help us to move forward in our service to Weston and our neighboring towns.

There is truth to the notion that extraordinary people emerge in times of crisis. We thank him and his family. The Weston Volunteer Fire Department will always hold Mr. Robert A. Csanadi in a place of honor.

Sincerely,

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department

Weston, Vt.