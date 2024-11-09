LTE: Warm Hands Warm Hearts Committee thanks supporters

Dear Editor,

The 2024 Warm Hands Warm Hearts Committee would like to thank you for placing our free warm clothing event, in its 17th year, in your paper. Much appreciated.

First and foremost, thanks to the First Baptist Church of Chester ,Vt., Pastor Matt, Crystal in the office, and Glen, for their help; to the congregation for their many clothing donations, and allowing us to use the building to hold this free coat drive; and to Chester-Andover Family Center and Thrift Shop manager Mike for storing and giving the first load of coats and clothing.

We also would like to thank the many businesses for their contributions, and those that allowed a bin for collection in their businesses.

Thanks to the many who brought in bags of coats, blankets, pants, and shirts, crochet and knitted handiwork, and winter wear; to area churches, The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67, and private donors who gave wrapped snacks and juice drinks for our free snack bags; to Smitty’s Chester Market, Chester Sunoco, and Chester Hardware for the many bags needed; and to Spring Hill Farm, and Smitty’s Chester Market, for apples and oranges.

This thank-you could go on and on. I’m sure I will miss someone. Please know if you did anything to help put this event in motion, your part was important.

An enormous thank-you to the many who showed up throughout the week to set up, sort, and fold clothes, and take down the hall in one day.

To Randy Miles, Sean Snyder, and son Ian from the Boy Scout Shed, who helped bag and cart all the extra clothing away.

Every part that helped was important to putting this free event on.

Thank you,

The 2024 Warm Hands Warm Hearts Committee