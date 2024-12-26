LTE: Vermont’s education funding needs repair

Dear Editor,

As a parent of two children attending Compass School, an independent school in Westminster, Vt., I am writing to share my story with the hope of raising awareness, advocating for systemic change, and securing funding for children from low-income families.

I firmly believe that every child should have access to funding that follows them to the educational environment best suited to their needs. Children should not be forced into inappropriate settings simply because their families cannot afford alternatives. As a single mother of two special-needs children, I have witnessed firsthand how Vermont’s current system often fails its most vulnerable populations.

In 2017, I left an abusive situation, seeking safety for myself and my children. This decision, while necessary, led us into years of chronic homelessness, moving between shelters, hotels, and even living out of our vehicle. The instability and trauma we endured deeply impacted my children’s physical, emotional, and educational development. Public schools, despite having IEPs and 504 plans in place, were unequipped to address their needs. The environments were not trauma-informed, and my children faced bullying, discrimination, and a lack of basic human decency. These systemic failures led to medical emergencies, developmental setbacks, and further trauma.

After securing stable housing in 2023, I sought a better educational option, and found Compass School. From the moment I met Kendra Rickerby, Compass’ head of school, and her team, I was treated with kindness, respect, and understanding. Unlike my previous interactions with public school educational leaders, Compass welcomed us without judgment, offering my children a chance to thrive even though we couldn’t afford tuition. The irony is that Compass School is treating my family the way the taxpayer-funded public schools are supposed to, and yet that system is not being held accountable to equitable practices.

When funding does not follow the child, independent schools are obliged to discriminate against socioeconomic status to absorb the cost of specialized instruction, while budgets in public schools continue to skyrocket. The education funding system is inequitable and broken.

I am living with the stress that harsh reality creates every day.

Unfortunately, the local public schools resisted initiating the IEP process necessary to secure funding for my children to attend Compass School. I was met with threats of truancy and hostility rather than support. Despite these obstacles, Compass accepted my children without financial backing, demonstrating the vital role independent schools play for children at risk of being left behind.

Today, my children attend school daily without the need for a paraeducator, and they are beginning to see hope for their futures. They are exploring career interests, engaging socially, and, most importantly, feeling safe. Compass has shown them – and me – that they are valued, capable, and deserving of opportunities. However, for two years, Compass has received no funding for educating my children.

Vermont must do better. Public funding should be accessible for families to choose the educational settings that best meet their children’s needs. Schools like Compass are lifelines for families like mine, yet they struggle financially because the State of Vermont’s education funding model is inequitable and discriminatory.

Being disabled and low income is not a crime. We deserve the same opportunities as any family with deeper pockets. I urge state legislators to re-evaluate their priorities and ensure that funding is directed toward schools and programs that provide meaningful, life-changing support to children with disabilities and families in poverty.

My story is not unique, but I am committed to using my voice to advocate for change, and reduce the barriers that prevent so many from accessing the education and opportunities they deserve.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Duprey

Vermont Parent and Compass School Advocate