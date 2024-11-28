LTE: The lost art of self-reliance

Dear Editor,

Recently, I found myself waiting an entire week after paying a tailor $15 to wash and press a pair of pants and replace a missing button. As I reflected on this small but oddly frustrating delay, I realized something: I could have easily done the job myself. After all, I own an ironing board, an iron, and even a basket filled with threads and needles. Not to mention, we have a washing machine and dryer at home.

So why didn’t I handle it on my own? I’m retired, and certainly have the time. Growing up, my parents taught me how to sew and make simple repairs, skills they likely saw as essential to self-reliance. Yet, somewhere along the way, I outsourced this straightforward task.

This small moment led me to think more broadly about what we’re teaching the children of today. In an age of convenience, are we inadvertently sending the message that such basic skills no longer matter? Are we modeling a reliance on services for tasks that, not so long ago, were considered everyday responsibilities?

The art of sewing and repairing clothes is more than just a practical skill – it’s a lesson in resourcefulness, patience, and self-sufficiency. By stepping away from these habits, we risk losing more than just money or time. We lose a connection to a mindset that values making do with what we have, rather than constantly seeking external help for minor problems.

Perhaps it’s time to reclaim these skills – not only for ourselves, but also to pass them on to future generations. After all, something as simple as sewing on a button or pressing a pair of pants isn’t just about clothing; it’s about fostering a spirit of independence in a world that seems to increasingly favor dependence.

Sincerely,

Offie C. Wortham

Johnson, Vt.