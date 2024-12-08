LTE: Thanks to Plymouth Memory Tree supporters

Dear Plymouth Friends and Neighbors,

Thank you to all who have provided past generous support of the Plymouth Memory Tree Community Fund. This holiday season, we hope you will consider offering your support.

Your generosity has enabled the Plymouth Memory Tree Fund to serve as a vital community resource, a lifeline for Plymouth residents in financial need. This year, the fund has helped Plymouth residents pay for postflood driveway repairs, car repairs, property taxes, and other expenses. In addition, the fund annually offers academic scholarship assistance for graduating seniors who reside in Plymouth.

The Memory Tree Fund generally receives five to 10 requests for assistance each year, and makes grants totaling approximately $5,000 annually, with the exception of flood relief efforts in both 2011 and 2023, when the amount of both donations and grants was substantially more.

Established in 1991 to honor the memory of Eliane Sailer, the fund has traditionally invited contributions both to support our mission and to memorialize and honor loved ones, commemorating them with a lighted holiday Memory Tree. We do not plan a formal lighting ceremony this year. A list of remembrances will be posted in the town office, and digitally in the Plymouth Press.

Members of the community wishing to support your Plymouth neighbors may send donations to the Plymouth Memory Tree Community Fund at P.O. Box 47, Plymouth, VT 05056. We welcome donations to memorialize or honor loved ones. The fund is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, so donations to the fund are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Plymouth residents who require assistance should contact one of the directors of the fund, Anne Brown, abrown@vermontel.net; Karen Bruyn, kwbruyn@gmail.com; Robert Fishman, rlf254@gmail.com; or Jennifer Flaster, jenflaster@me.com with questions and to receive an application form by email. Hardcopies are available at the town clerk’s office in the Plymouth Municipal Building.

Our very best wishes for the holidays and the coming year.

Sincerely,

The Plymouth Memory Tree Community Fund Board