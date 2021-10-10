LTE: Thank you supporting my Jimmy Fund Walk

Dear Editor,

Thank you again for your generous support of my participation in the 2021 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way presented by Hyundai.

Although we were not able to walk the traditional course, the Jimmy Fund Walk community stepped up and showed the world that we are together, wherever, against cancer. My Jimmy Fund Walk day was incredible and I enjoyed walking our amazingly beautiful, but hilly back roads of Weston. I climbed the equivalent of 26 flights of stairs, 48,916 steps for 19 miles – the rain shortened my walk a little bit.

I was inspired by the patients, family members, doctors, caregivers, and supporters who all came together to demonstrate our combined commitment to conquering cancer.

I truly appreciate your support – you helped me raise a total of $3,845 so far, which will be applied to groundbreaking cancer research and innovative patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. My goal is still $5,500. For more information, you can go to www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/carolmaclaury.

I plan to walk again next year, and I hope I can count on your continued support – or better yet, I hope you can join me for this inspiring day!

Thank you for helping me show cancer patients at Dana-Farber and all around the world that when you have cancer, you don’t walk alone. Together we are taking steps to defy cancer.

Stay safe and well.

Warmly,

Carol MacLaury

Team #grahamstrong

Weston, Vt.