LTE: Steve Dock on May Day

Dear Editor,

If you live in the Chester area and want to have a country where families matter more than fortunes, and where public schools are valued over private profits, health care over hedge funds, housing over homelessness, meet by the gazebo on the Chester Green, on Main Street, on Thursday, May 1, at 4:30 p.m., and join the more than 200 nationwide May Day Strong rallies taking place that day.

The billionaires who bought our federal government and are trying to create a race to the bottom – on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself – want to erase labor rights, break our unions, and silence immigrant voices.

This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era – one where working families lead, labor rights are protected, immigrants feel safe, and no one is left behind.

Stop the billionaire takeover. We are the many. They are the few. Join us on May Day, when we will show them that we stand united and we will not stand down.

For more information and/or to register for this event, visit www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/777243, or contact Steve Dock at styeve35@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Steve Dock

Chester, Vt.