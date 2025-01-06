LTE: Springfield Santa Claus Club thanks supporters

Dear Editor,

The Springfield Santa Claus club would like to thank the many individuals and businesses that helped make the 2024 season another successful one.

The generosity and caring is especially appreciated again this past year. Because of your generosity, the Santa Claus Club was able to again help make the holidays a lot brighter and warmer for many children and seniors.

This was completed even though we had to move twice in a few months. We now have found what we feel is our forever home at the Springfield United Methodist Church. A huge thank you to Pastor Gerry and the church trustees for welcoming the Santa Claus Club to the church. Yes, we have the use of a small elevator. A big deal to us “oldies.”

Also, another huge thank you to the wonderful high school students (you know who you are) who loaded, carried, and organized everything so “us” adults were saved a lot of work and aches and pain. Some of these students helped repack, setup for the giveaways, and more. We look forward to working more with you all.

This year, we were helped supply outerwear and gifts for 102 families (256 kids), as well as gifts for 182 senior citizens.

Santa had the outerwear giveaway in October for youth, and in December we were able to do the gift giveaway for both the children and seniors. The gifts are based on the needs and wishes of youth of the Springfield School District and seniors of our community. With the joint effort of our elves and Keagan at the Springfield Family Center, we were also able to give some of the families holiday meal boxes.

2024 is the sixth year I have been the director of the Santa Claus Club, and I am thrilled at what has been accomplished by the wonderful community members and volunteers we had helping in one way or another. The 2024 season may be over, but Santa’s elves continue the work year-round. Thousands of hours are spent by our volunteers to see that Santa’s work is done. No volunteer is turned away.

Please understand that we are a standalone nonprofit 501(3)(c) organization. The only thing anyone is paid is the satisfaction and joy of giving.

Thank you one and all for your support through this holiday season, whether it is by purchasing gifts, or your monetary donation that help us purchase outerwear, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc. We wish you and yours a very happy and healthy 2025.

Sincerely,

Jean Patoine, Director

Springfield Santa Claus Club