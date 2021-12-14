LTE: Springfield Garden Club thanks community

Dear Editor,

The Springfield Garden Club would like to thank the many who made their annual fundraising event successful. The club offers much gratitude to Jessica Martin, Springfield on the Move, the town of Springfield, Springfield Housing Authority, Heather Hartford of SRDC, the Congregational Church, as well as the many members and spouses who went over the top to help make this year’s fundraiser a success.

In addition, the Garden Club would like to thank the following businesses and private donors, many of which gave overwhelming financial support: Steve Aikenhead, Anonymous, All Seasons Construction Corp., Bibens Ace Hardware, John and Corinne Bond, Bonny and Peter Andrews, Brian S. Spigel, DMD, Christopher A. Fauver, Community Bank of North America, John and Hollie Conway, Darlene and Paul Larochelle, David King, Patricia Graves, Image Tek MFG, Lawrence & Wheeler Inc., Peter MacGillivray, Geralyn and Richard Marasa, Margery Collins and Joel Mumford, Patricia Martin, Walter Martone and Marc Kimball, Muse & Associates, P&S Distributors, Paul and Eileen Kendall, Shirley Cooper, Springfield Housing Authority, Steve Green, Sunshine Acres, Tina’s Hallmark, Patricia Townsend, Vermont Timber Works, Lyle and Marriet Wood, and Young’s Furniture and Appliance.

Merry Christmas to all, and very best wishes for a healthy year ahead.

Sincerely,

Springfield Garden Club