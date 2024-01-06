LTE Springfield Farmers Market thanks community

Dear Editor,

As another successful season comes to a close, the vendors of the Springfield Farmers’ Market wish to acknowledge the contributions of all those who made that success possible. Due to the generosity of Bob Flint and the SRDC, we enjoyed a safe and family-friendly location to meet our customers. Many thanks to Alice and Taylor of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce for working so hard to keep us involved in the chamber’s myriad activities.

To our hometown papers, The Springfield Reporter, the Vermont Journal & The Shopper Newspaper, and the Eagle Times, as well as to John Landry of WCFR, we extend our thanks for the excellent coverage you gave our season. And finally, to our customers, who were there whatever the weather, deepest thanks. We’ll see you in the spring!

Sincerely,

The Springfield Farmers Market