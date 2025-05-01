LTE: Senior Solutions thanks community for support

Dear residents of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, Plymouth, Rockingham, Springfield, Townshend, Weathersfield, Westminster, and Weston,

Thank you. Yet again, you have shown your support for Senior Solutions, the local agency on aging, by approving our request for town funding. As the executive director, it is heartwarming to see your commitment to our aging neighbors and family members.

For over 50 years, Senior Solutions has been a trusted partner in providing services, support, and advocacy for older adults and their caregivers in southeastern Vermont. The approval of this funding highlights your dedication to building communities where people of all ages can thrive. Senior Solutions looks forward to continuing our work in your communities and ensuring that all older adults have the support they need to lead fulfilling lives.

For more information, please visit our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

Warm regards,

Mark Boutwell

Executive Director

Senior Solutions