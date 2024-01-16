LTE Rep. Heather Chase legislative priorities

Dear Editor,

The Vermont Legislature opened its 2024 legislative session on Jan. 3, 2024. As your state representative, I have a positive expectancy about meeting the goals and priorities of this session as we address issues of continuing importance to our communities and our State.

Vermont was once again hit hard by flooding as our 2023 summer rains filled our streams and rivers to overflowing, causing significant damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. While the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham did not suffer significant flood damage last year, for those who did and for those areas in our state that experienced flood losses, the costs have been financially and emotionally devastating. The partnering of our federal government with our state flood damage assistance programs, plus the out-pouring of financial assistance from Vermonters, has provided substantial financial relief to those individuals, businesses, and communities that suffered loss. I am supporting the bill recently filed in the legislature by my colleagues from Barre and Montpelier that addresses statewide flood recovery and improved future flood preparedness and resilience. We must find ways to address and correct the problems arising from the flooding of and damage to the same business and residential areas and structures time and time again.

Climate change is the major contributor to our flooding waterways. Even Vermont, with its small population, can make a difference in slowing climate change as we support the development and maintenance of clean energy standards. The legislature will be reviewing the clean energy options presented by the Public Utilities Commission during this session for direction in the management of the heating of our homes and businesses. As well, we must continue to encourage and assist in the insulating of our homes and apartments, and the installation of alternative heating systems such as heat pumps and solar energy sources.

Housing our families, our work force, and those without shelter need ongoing legislative attention this year and thereafter, as the issues raised will not be resolved in a single legislative session. We made progress last session in the adoption of budget funding of $109 million to expand affordable housing, and $102 million for emergency shelter and support services for unhoused Vermonters, recovery housing, transitional housing for Vermonters exiting prison, and housing for young people exiting the foster care system. And we adopted changes to our zoning statutes to allow for a greater housing density in our towns, to encourage small lot housing construction where appropriate. The need is critical for greater workforce housing opportunities in order to house those seeking to fill jobs at our municipal and school systems, as well as in the private business sector.

As a registered nurse, providing community health care and mental health care have been an important role for me since my medical career started in nursing school. Increasing our medical education training and financial incentives are essential to improve our medical and mental health support system.

This legislative session, as they all are, will be challenging to find solutions and funding to address the issues with which we are contending, particularly with the reduction of federal Covid assistance from past years. I look forward to talking with you about matters of your concern. I will be holding meetings during the session at the Whiting Library in Chester, the Grafton Library in Grafton, and at locations in Athens and Windham, with times, dates, and places to be announced.

You may contact me by email at hchase@leg.state.vt.us, or by phone at 802-875-4663.

Sincerely,

Heather Chase

State Representative

Windsor Windham District