LTE: Peter Golec on fire department consolidation

Dear Editor,

A few facts about the proposed consolidation of the Rockingham, Saxtons River, and Bellows Falls fire departments into one department.

None of the current three stations will close. The proposal is that any firefighter from any current department (Rockingham, Bellows Falls, and Saxtons River), will be able to respond from any station. The current coverage map has three response areas. The proposal would combine the three coverage areas into one. For example, any local firefighter working in the town could start a response from any station, rather than go back to one of the other stations for equipment, thus saving significant time which can be so critical.

Insurance rates reflect ISO numbers, which are determined by insurance companies. The number of fire stations will not decrease; it will remain the same.

Rates should not increase, and possibly will decrease according to ISO.

All of the Town of Rockingham, including Bellows Falls Village and Saxtons River Village which are part of the town, pay town taxes, which support the Town of Rockingham budget voted on in March. The town also pays for fire trucks and equipment for all three departments, as stated in the agreement in place. This agreement benefits all town taxpayers and residents.

The town tax, paid for by all town taxpayers, includes the operating costs for the Rockingham Fire Department. The Villages of Saxtons River and Bellows Falls also pay village taxes, which includes the operating costs for each village fire department. This means that taxpayers in the two villages pay for two fire departments.

The proposed consolidation into one department with three fire stations lays the groundwork for a new station in Saxtons River, and for needed upgrades to the Rockingham and Bellows Falls stations. One department will enhance the opportunities for federal and state grants for equipment and facilities.

The fire committee and all three local government boards have endorsed the plan for a new Town of Rockingham Fire & Rescue Department, and it would also enhance safety for all fire personnel moving forward.

Upon approval of a combined fire department vote, a transition committee would be formed to work on the details of the merger into one department.

Petitions and fact sheets are available at the Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls, and at the Saxtons River Village Market. Please pick up a fact sheet, and if you support the proposal, please sign the petition.

Sincerely,

Peter S. Golec

Saxtons River, Vt.