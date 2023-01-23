LTE: Osterlund thanks community

Dear Editor,

The Springfield Democratic Committee would like to thank the people of Springfield who donated food items or money to support the Springfield Family Center at our third annual Martin Luther King community food drive on Jan. 14. We collected 642 pounds of food and $350 for the Family Center. We are so proud of our community. It always feels good to be part of something this positive.

We would also like to thank the staff and management at Shaws for allowing us to do this event year after year and for helping us with the boxes. Everyone we encountered was polite and a willing partner.

With gratitude,

Char Osterlund

Chair, Springfield Town Democrats