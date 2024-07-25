LTE Opportunities for singers

Dear Editor,

The Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus (formerly Yankee Male Chorus) will be singing on Aug. 8, at Keene UCC in Keene, N.H.; Aug. 9, at Acworth Community Church in Acworth, N.H.; and Aug. 10, at Chester Baptist Church in Chester, Vt. This group provides music free of charge to the churches, and allows the groups a way of raising funds for local projects.

The chorus eagerly accepts local singers to their group. They offer a program for youth (high school/college) singers to earn a stipend/scholarship for their participation, starting at $250 for first year-singers. Choral singing experience is helpful. Community service credit may also be possible. Youth are accepted right up to and including the first concert day. Practice occurs at 1 p.m. on the first day, Aug. 8.

I encourage community members and youth to look into this opportunity, as commitment is small and rewards are great. Local contacts are Dave and Priscilla Lambert, by phone at 802-463-2271 or by email at lambert323@gmail.com .

Thank you,

Priscilla Lambert

Rockingham, Vt.