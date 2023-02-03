LTE: One happy, grateful skier

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank all of the skiers and visitors who were at Jackson Gore at Okemo Mountain on Wednesday, Jan. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 31. After a day of skiing at Okemo Mountain I absentmindedly just drove home forgetting to go to the drop off circle and pick up my ski’s and ski poles that I left there.

It wasn’t until Tuesday Jan. 31 when I went to put my skis in the car and they weren’t where they usually are, that I knew I had left them at Okemo a week ago. Now I am headed to Okemo, for what was supposed to be a day of skiing again with my friends. But now I don’t have any skis. I was not sure what I was going to do, should I rent some for the rest of the season, or not ski anymore, I knew I couldn’t buy new ones right now. I was just really hoping that someone had turned them into the lost and found, and not walked off with them. I knew their was no way they could still be at the ski rack where I left them six days ago, and where the thousands of visitors to Okemo had been. But when I got to the drop off circle at Jackson Gore, there they were, my skis right where I left them a week ago. I just couldn’t believe it. It was like a miracle. I happily picked up my skis and had a wonderful day of skiing. I know most people are honest, but this was just unbelievable.

Gratefully,

Roxie Davis,

Proctorsville, Vt.