LTE Kristi Morris thanks voters

Dear Editor,

Thanks to the voters of Springfield/North Springfield, who voted to re-elect me as your state representative. I held off submitting this thank-you letter until this week, as the third-place finisher requested a recount. The difference from first place to third place was 36 votes. The recount was held last Friday, at the Windsor County clerk’s building in Woodstock.

Though I am not necessarily superstitious, I do believe in waiting until the official results are determined and announced before acknowledging the results. Nothing could be more embarrassing than making claims that ultimately prove to be false or get overturned. Waiting until the results of the recount just seemed logical to me.

Having been a part of the elections process for many years, I could not be prouder of the staff in our town clerk’s office. The Woodstock recount totals matched the town’s local tabulation to produce the same results. This speaks volumes to the integrity of our election process, its controls, and accountability. This year I couldn’t be part of the election tally, as my name was on the ballot.

The recount process was facilitated by the Windsor County clerk, Woodstock’s town clerk, and 22 volunteers who worked all day through the recount process to tabulate the results. I am extending a sincere appreciation and thank-you to all the volunteers who sorted and counted through the 4,590 ballots that resulted in confirming the election of your two representatives. Likewise, I am expressing my appreciation and thank-you to the Springfield general election volunteers, some of whom labored into the early morning hours on election day.

This does not end here for me. Through our neighborhood campaign efforts, I heard from hundreds of concerned citizens. Instead of ending with the recount, I see our work as just beginning. There are several major topics that the administration and legislature will need to focus on, including healthcare, education, housing, public safety, and taxpayer affordability. I look forward to working for you, Springfield, in the upcoming session starting in January.

Sincerely,

Kristi Morris

Windsor-3 State Representative