LTE Hudkins for Chester Selectboard

Dear Editor,

I am Peter Hudkins, I’m running for a 1-year term on the Chester Selectboard.

I believe in small business and local control; the state sets goals, but our citizens must make their path forward. Having lived here most of my life, housing, employment, and taxes are the biggest issues affecting the town’s long-term prosperity.

Chester needs places where young families can move to grow, and places for people who are aging out of current homes to live. We need housing for teachers, craftsmen, and professionals that sustain the town’s economic base. A housing committee could be formed with members of planning, development review, and select boards, as well as the public. It’ll take more than two Wednesday nights a month, and I am willing to invest extra time.

A GMUHS graduate, I worked in the construction trades traveling, but always coming home. Adapting to changing job markets, I went back to school to Vermont Technical College and Rochester Institute of Technology, graduating with a bachelors in civil engineering.

Over 20 years, I have served the town on the budget and armory committees, board of adjustment, the first development review board, the first public safety building committee, and current planning board. With town employees I helped develop a sewer service area map, adding water systems and floodway. For the first time the board will look at zoning districts, balancing development with the environment. Taking several several weeks, this project demonstrates the time I’m willing to invest to move the town forward.

Half of the ARPA money has been spent to keep the tax rate down. Even with this extra money, the municipal tax rate is going up and we cannot afford to tax our citizens out of town. With experience as a general superintendent and project manager for large contractors and developers, I have been responsible for budgets of up to $35,000,000. Trained as a civil engineer, I understand budget management along with sewer and water, road planning, and impact on the environment.

The constant in Chester is change. The town is evolving, and to maintain a balance; we want to keep its rural small town character while developing an economic base and work force housing. The boards need to look to each other to help refine their ideas.

I have lived here most of my life and want to meet the needs of the citizens, helping Chester grow into the future. I ask for your vote on March 7.

Sincerely,

Peter Hudkins,

Chester, Vt.