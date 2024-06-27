LTE Goat pedestrians at Red Light Hill

Dear Editor,

The other day as I was coming down from what is called “Red Light Hill,” in Bellows Falls. As the light turned green, I saw what I though was a cute little dog. Then there were more. As I approached slowly, I noticed that they were, in fact, goats. So, I carefully corralled them towards the old fish fry restaurant and called for backup.

Two women from the town quickly showed up, and we led them together towards where the goats apparently escaped from a hole in their pen. After additional helpers showed up, along with some prodding, coaxing, begging, and finally some grain, the goats were secured safely. Their “owner” arrived and reported that they were only there temporarily until they were going to be transported south to the newly purchased farm in Dummerston – Sweet Tree Farm. So, here there is a happy ending! So, as I reflect upon the pedestrian safety meeting held at the Rockingham Library last evening, there are things to remember. When driving, be alert and aware, and when walking or riding, be visible.

With Peace and Gratitude,

Linden

Bellows Falls, Vt.