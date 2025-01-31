LTE: Flower box vandals

Dear Editor,

Sometime during the dark hours of Sunday, Jan. 26, someone misdirected their energy by smashing two flower boxes on the Depot Street Bridge in Proctorsville, and hurling them into the frozen river below. If you look over the railing, you can see the red plaid ribbons, greenery, and tiny solar lights still glowing.

Volunteers from Cavendish Streetscapes have maintained those boxes summer, winter, spring and fall for the pleasure of residents and visitors. It is with gratitude we appreciate all the compliments received for our efforts and offers of support from 99% of residents to help repair the damage. It is with hope that the 1% inflicting the harm will own up, replace the broken boxes and redirect their energy to helping others.

Sincerely,

Cavendish Streetscapes Committee