LTE Cris Ericson for U.S. Senate

Dear Editor,

Please give Cris Ericson a write-in vote for U.S. Senator on the Progressive ballot. Thank you.

I have the best plan to bring the most federal tax dollars back to Vermont. When the U.S. Congress votes to give our federal tax dollars to corporations as subsidies, they make products they sell internationally and they don’t give us a share of their profits, even though they made them using our taxpayer dollars.

I will go to Washington, D.C., and demand a fair share of profits that corporations, pharmaceutical companies, and defense contractors make using our tax dollars taken from our paychecks, sent to the IRS, and then given by votes of the U.S. Congress to the National Institute of Health, the Pentagon, and corporations, all of whom shuffle the bucks around to profit-making ventures.

It is time to stop the U.S. Congress from voting to give our hard-earned money away unless we get a share of the profits. Other candidates talk about the rich getting richer and hard-working people struggling more, but I am teaching you, on my website, how they do it.

Please give me, Cris Ericson, a write-in vote for U.S. Senator on the Progressive ballot.

Please visit my websites, www.vt2024.com and www.crisericson.com. To contact me, text 802-289-1000.

Paid for by Cris Ericson

Chester, Vt.