LTE: BRGNS thanks volunteers and the community

Dear community friends,

“Supporting the community” has been our guiding light and motto from the beginning, and especially throughout the past year.

For flood victims, Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) has been instrumental in assisting those folks to work their way back to “normal,” and we continue to do so to this day. Disaster and destruction from fires, accidents, and loss of income and food are all challenges that come in many forms, and when folks look for help, they come through our doors.

For those who can’t make ends meet, feeding folks remains the mainstay of what we do, and that takes many forms as well. As a network member of the Vermont Food Bank, our food shelf stays well stocked for individuals and families, who look to us to keep necessary meals on their tables.

For those who may be isolated or need a meal, we provide three free monthly community meals with an ever-increasing attendance. It’s an atmosphere of warm and welcoming homemade food together with socialization for many for whom this event is their only “meal out.” A heartwarming program that truly does support the community.

For families dealing with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, we provide a free monthly memory cafe. Led by trained leaders for caregivers and their loved ones, the cafe offers socialization, education, activities, and much-needed support. A safe, compassionate, and supportive program.

For volunteers who willingly and lovingly provide critical assistance on behalf of Black River Good Neighbor Services, including our community meals, memory cafe, rummage sales, food shelf, thrift store, board membership, Meals on Wheels deliveries, and furniture and trash pickups. Volunteers keep us going.

And, so very important, for the community that values and trusts our work, enabling us to continue supporting those who need help. For that we are truly grateful.

Sincerely,

Krey Kellington

Black River Good Neighbor Services Executive Director