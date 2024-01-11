LTE America

Dear Editor,

This is a fateful year for America. My country. Your country. Our country.

We either will keep our republic, or we will lose it.

America is a democratic republic based on a written constitution and the rule of law. If, in 2024, we choose lawlessness, then we will have voted against America.

America is liberty for everyone. We professed this truth in our Declaration of Independence, that we are all created equal and are rightful heirs to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

America is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, as Abraham Lincoln stated at Gettysburg. America is not a country ruled by one person. No king or queen, no dictator, no supreme religious leader – no one person to dictate how we live or for whom we vote.

America is the promise that we each will have the opportunity to become who we are meant to be. What is required of us as American citizens is to make sure this promise is available to each of us.

America is a union. We the people declared this to be true in our preamble to our Constitution. America does not recognize “red” states or “blue” states. America has 50 united states. Indeed, we wrote our American constitution to “form a more perfect union,” not to divide it.

America is precious. She represents who we want to be as Americans, who we know we can be if we simply remember and live by the words that define us.

America is the embodiment of everything we the people believed to be true and right when we declared our independence in 1776, and when we ordained and established our constitution for the United States of America in 1787.

I love America, and I believe in her still. Do you?

Sincerely,

Susan Sommer

Weston, Vt.