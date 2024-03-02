LTE A tribute to Vermont’s submarine hero

Dear Editor,

A tribute to Torpedoman Henry Breault is planned for March 15, at 9:30 a.m., to honor the 100th anniversary of Submariner Breault receiving the Medal of Honor, a declared Vermont resident to which the State of Vermont received credit. Rep. Michael Morgan of Grand Isle-Chittenden District, Vt., is initiating a legislative resolution to honor Breault, the first submariner and only enlisted submariner to receive the Medal of Honor. The event is to take place at the Vermont State Capitol in the House of Representatives, Montpelier, Vt.

The March 15 date was chosen for this event as the Vermont legislature will be in recess on March 8, the actual date in 1924 when the Medal of Honor was presented to Breault by President Calvin Coolidge. All veterans are encouraged to attend the resolution reading at 9:30 a.m., at the Capitol building, House of Representatives, especially Navy veterans, to show their support of one of their own. A group of active duty submariners from the Naval Submarine Base, Groton, Conn., and the Vermont Submarine Veterans Green Mountain Base members of the United States Submarine Veterans are planning on attending this memorable event. For additional information, contact C. William Mattoon, Commander Green Mountain Submarine Veterans, Inc., at cmattoon@vermontel.net.

Sincerely,

C. William Mattoon

Green Mountain Base Submarine Veterans Commander

Springfield, Vt.