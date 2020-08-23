Dear Editor,

On Aug. 11, primary voters had the difficult task of choosing two Democratic candidates to represent Windham-3 in the Vermont House of Representatives in the general election Nov. 3. I am very grateful to have been chosen as one of those two. I would both be humbled and honored to serve Windham-3 as our state rep. and I want to take my focus on problem solving to the Statehouse to take on the difficult challenges in healthcare, our economy, education, social justice, climate change, among others. I am thankful for the support of voters in the primary and I humbly ask for support again in the general election in November.

Ballots will be mailed out directly to every voter in Vermont by the Secretary of State in September. As you have no doubt heard, the president is trying to disrupt the United States Postal Service to slow down the return of those ballots. So please consider three options:

1. If you choose to mail your ballot back in, do so by Oct. 20, just to give our postal workers adequate business days to process them, or

2. Hand deliver your completed ballot to your town clerk prior to the election, or

3. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, vote in person or bring your completed ballot to your polling place.

This election has been called the battle for the soul of our democracy. Please take these words seriously and vote in this critical election. Thank you for voting this past Tuesday and for hopefully supporting me in the general election Nov. 3.

Please contact me through my website, www.LeslieGoldmanVT.com, with thoughts and questions. I will be in touch with you.

Again, thank you,

Leslie Goldman

Democratic candidate

Windham-3 House of Representatives