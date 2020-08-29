John Arrison, Democratic candidate for Vermont House

Dear Editor,

I would like to introduce myself as the new Democratic candidate to represent Cavendish and Weathersfield in the Vermont House.

I was born in Chester and have lived in Weathersfield since 1986. It has been my privilege to serve the town as a member of the Zoning Board, the volunteer fire department, and the Budget Committee. I have served many terms as a member and former chair of the Selectboard, totaling 18 years in all. I have always tried hard to make myself available to citizens because I believe that the first job of any town official is to listen to citizens’ concerns.

When the primary winner, Dan Boyer, dropped out of the race, I was proud to be chosen by the local Democratic Committee to take his place. By running for the Vermont House of Representatives, I want to take my commitment to public service to Montpelier, where I can speak on behalf of the people of Cavendish and Weathersfield. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the District W2 towns, Windsor County, and the state of Vermont.

Sincerely,

John Arrison

Weathersfield, Vt.