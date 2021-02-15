Janet Perry running for Selectboard in Athens

Dear Editor,

My name is Janet Perry, and I am running for Selectman this year. Some of you may not know me so I wanted to share a little about myself. My husband Mike was raised here in Athens, and outside of a decade or so of moving from farm to farm, has lived here for most of his life. In 1993 we moved back to town on his family’s farm we now call M&M FARMS. At our farm we do maple sugaring, raise beef and eggs, but you may know us more for the bagged compost we sell in the spring.

Over the past few years I have become very involved with several of the town’s committees and I am currently one of the towns auditors, always working for the good of the town. I also actively attend and participate in our monthly Selectmen’s meeting. I truly care about our town. It may be small but it means a lot to me and my family, as I am sure it does to you. Because I want to continue to help out our town to the best that I can, I am running for Selectman. I believe I have demonstrated through my committee work that I am committed, determined and have the town’s best interest in mind. Just like my committee work, I would serve the town with integrity and honesty on the Selectboard.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I would appreciate your support and vote on this year’s town meeting ballot.

Sincerely,

Janet Perry,

Athens, Vt.