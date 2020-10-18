How to tell if Trump is your guy

Dear Editor,

Unsure how to vote in November? Here’s a short guide to deciding if Donald Trump is your guy.

If your strongest concern as a worker is what Trump says he will do for you, he’s your guy. If your concern is with what he has actually done for workers, Trump should not be your guy.

If you think the 1950s was a great time for all Americans, Trump is probably your guy. If you think the 1950s was a pretty bad time for lots of Americans–from Black Americans to Native Americans to most women to gay people to the disabled–Trump should not be your guy.

If you think that Putin, Erdogan, and Kim Jong-un are role models for how a country should be run, Trump is your guy. If you think that democracy and freedom are the hallmarks of a good government, Trump should not be your guy.

If your sole idea of morality is preventing a woman from terminating a pregnancy, Trump is your guy. If your morality is broader and deeper than that, Trump should not be your guy.

If your idea of public health is telling the people there’s no need to worry about a deadly virus, Trump is your guy. If you think a leader has a duty to tell the people the truth about that virus so they can protect themselves, Trump should not be your guy.

Vote.

Sincerely,

Lodiza LePore

Bennington, Vt.