Holiday lighting and decorations

Dear Editor,

In the previous issue of The Vermont Journal, there were two articles on the call for municipalities, businesses, and individuals from Gov. Phil Scott and the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce for people to decorate with holiday lights this year.

I can recall in the 1960s and 1970s when the village of Ludlow would decorate the utility poles along Main Street with lights. The Ludlow Electric Company would string lights and across the poles along with volunteers who would add wreaths, etc.

It is time for the Town Manager and Selectmen and Selectwoman to take a little pride in Ludlow and bring back this long gone tradition. It shouldn’t just be up to businesses to decorate with lights.

The Town Manager should look at towns like Springfield and others in Vermont who have done this for years. It would certainly brighten the appearance of Ludlow, especially during these trying times when people could use a little boost in spirit.

Sincerely,

Ed Kobak

Weston, Vt.