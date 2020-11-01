Friends of Veterans annual golf fundraiser big success

Dear Editor,

Friends of Veterans would like to thank all our donors, sponsors, and players who made our annual golf fundraiser at the Baker Hill Golf Club a tremendous success. This fundraiser along with the many grants we receive will allow us the opportunity to make this challenging year the fourth consecutive year of providing over $100,000 in financial assistance to veterans and their families who reside in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Our all-volunteer organization has operated continuously through very difficult times. Friends of Veterans provides financial assistance when eviction or foreclosure is imminent, utility assistance if shutoffs are threatened, vehicle repairs if the vehicle is needed for employment or medical appointments. In addition, FOV assists with home repairs if it’s a livability issue such as losing heat in the cold weather periods. We also assist veterans with PTSD acquire a service dog when prescribed. We continue to provide assistance throughout the two-state area.

Vermont and New Hampshire veterans may apply via our website at www.fovvtnh.org. Inquiries may be made by email to assistance@fovvtnh.org or by calling 802-296-8368.

Thank you, veterans, for serving our country.

Sincerely,

Patt Taylor, president

Friends of Veterans

White River Junction, Vt.