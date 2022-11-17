Contractors for Christ Offering

Dear Editor,

Let us take a moment to first introduce ourselves. We are Contractors for Christ, a small group of Christian contractors that have banded together to help serve the needs in our local community. Over the summer, we witnessed just like you, the overall increase in the cost of living expenses. The stark rise in fuel, food, and housing prices became an imminent threat to the helath and well being of the residents in our small town. Interestingly enough, we also saw a rise in the demand for contractor services. Homes were selling like hotcakes and with that, the demand grew for home repairs and new construction. We can honestly say that God has formed our small group to give back to the community with what God has abundantly provided for us. With that being said, we are offering a few ways we might be able to lighten the financial burden some of you might be experiencing.

Children’s winter coats and boots: we are thankful to have partnered with the Boot Pro and Singleton’s to make this possible. If you are in need, simply email contracotrsforchristlbc@gmail.com giving us your name, address, coat and boot size, along with the gender of the recipient. We also have adult size boots for older children.

Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings: we will be offering a hearty thanksgiving meal complete with a large turkey, along with all the items that make this holiday extra tasty. Again, simply email with your name and address. Pickup for this meal will be on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Ludlow Baptist Church. If you need this meal delivered, you can also add that in the email.

We hope these offerings can be a bright spot to you. And a special thanks to Jo Bania, the Boot Pro, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ludlow Baptist Church, Noah Milligan, Singleton’s General Store, and the Town of Ludlow for helping us make all this possible.

Sincerely,

Contractors for Christ

ClearLake Furniture, Gassetts Group, JC’s On Call, Jeff Milligan and Associates, New England Tile & Marble, Summit Solutions, and Wayne Call Painting