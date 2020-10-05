CAFC thanks community and DyakCraft for successful raffle

Dear Editor,

We did it! Our first-ever virtual raffle was a success. We raised over $7,000 for our generator fund. The Family Center is grateful to Linda and Tom Diak and DyakCraft for their generous donation of the $700 knitting tools prize. We thank them for donating this special prize, their ongoing support for the Family Center, and their wise counsel helping us negotiate this new initiative in fundraising.

Special thanks also to all who donated to and participated in the raffle. You are making a difference for those in our community struggling to make ends meet. We appreciate you interest and support for the Family Center.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Mahoney

CAFC Board President