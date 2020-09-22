Ask a Vermont candidate anything

Dear Editor,

Springfielders – old, new, native-born, or expatriate – if you’re wondering where any of the current crop of candidates stands on Springfield issues from potholes to taxes, from educational costs to unaffordable rents, from Act 246 to Act 250, and beyond, just ask! Email them yourself or send it to them through me.

To preserve your email privacy, I’ll be happy to forward your question for you without your address and I will relay their response to you; but if you want a direct reply, I’ll forward it fully. You can be sure any of them would like to hear from you. They appreciate your input, and they want your support in the election.

Most importantly, thank you for being a voter!

Sincerely,

Chuck Gregory

Springfield, Vt.