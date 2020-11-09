A letter to the people of Windsor County Senate District

Dear Editor,

To the people of the Windsor County Senate District: Thank you for re-electing us as your state senators. Your trust is an honor and a challenge to be worthy. We’re grateful to the many people who’ve worked to re-elect us, and we thank our various opponents for a civil contest in these uncivil times.

We are all in a difficult time, dealing with the health implications and economic consequences of Covid-19, as well the many challenges that face Vermont even in the best of times. We, like you, will do our best to think creatively and act resolutely to get our brave little state to the end of this crisis.

Again, thank you,

Sen. Alison Clarkson

Sen. Alice Nitka

Sen. Dick McCormack

Windsor County