A letter of support for Pollyanna Bladyka

Dear Editor,

I am writing on behalf of Pollyanna Bladyka. She is running as a write-in candidate for the Springfield School Board. Polly and I have known each other since 1993. Our children grew up together. Retiring last year, after 27 years as the life skills teacher at Riverside Middle School, Polly continues to dedicate herself to the community of Springfield.

She has the qualities to improve Springfield schools and to help in efforts to reconnect at-risk youth in the post-Covid school months to come. She would be an asset to the board because she knows how to support families, teachers, and staff of Springfield schools. Please consider writing her name in for the Springfield School Board.

Sincerely,

Terry Carter

Ludlow, Vt.

39.5 years Springfield educator