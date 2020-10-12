A letter of support for Emily Peyton for governor

Dear Editor,

Too often in 21st century political elections, we are faced with the situation of voting for the lesser of two evils from the two establishment parties.

In the 2020 Vermont general election, we have seven candidates for the office of governor and thankfully a chance to break away from the aforementioned voting dilemma. A chance to choose a candidate who thinks outside the box, with fresh innovative approaches to combating society’s many problems from outside of the old, failed patriarchal base.

A candidate with immense energy, integrity, and compassion who seeks neither riches nor fame nor power and who speaks from the heart and not from the directives of a panel of public relations advisers. A chance to vote for a person who believes we should build a Vermont where progress is the servant of our essential basic needs and not a state where practical traditional values and positive new visions are buried under unbridled growth for the monetary gain of a select few and at the expense of our natural environment.

I recommend you seize this chance and vote for the candidate for whom truth matters by selecting Emily Peyton on your ballot for the next governor of Vermont.

Sincerely,

Ralph Corbo

Wallingford, Vt.